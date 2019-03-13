The February business meeting was canceled due to inclement weather. Our next meeting will be March 19 starting at 6 p.m., join us!
Membership: This month there were 110 newsletters mailed.
**If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects. Membership is free to people who are residents in long term care facilities and classroom history teachers.
Treasurer’s Report:Kim Lerche submitted the following report:
Balance DEC 18, 2018 $ 9812.56
Pulitzer for Printing - 21.00
Osborne Copier Maint. - 180.00
Chamber 2019 Memb - 150.00
Mrs. Pirtles Book - 18.00
Interest + .40
Deposits + 245.00
Balance JAN 15, 2019 $ 9688.96
The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc. Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have!
The next regular meeting will be March 19, 2019 at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.