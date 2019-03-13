Try 3 months for $3

The February business meeting was canceled due to inclement weather. Our next meeting will be March 19 starting at 6 p.m., join us!

Membership: This month there were 110 newsletters mailed.

**If you wish to continue receiving this newsletter, please check your label and make sure your dues are current. Our continued work depends on the generosity of our members keeping dues paid and donating towards future projects. Membership is free to people who are residents in long term care facilities and classroom history teachers.

Treasurer’s Report:Kim Lerche submitted the following report:

Balance DEC 18, 2018      $  9812.56

Pulitzer for Printing                -   21.00

Osborne Copier Maint.          -  180.00

Chamber 2019 Memb            -  150.00

Mrs. Pirtles Book                      - 18.00

Interest                                        +  .40

Deposits                                 + 245.00

Balance JAN 15, 2019      $   9688.96

The Historical Society Jail Museum is always accepting and looking for items of local interest such as business advertising items; Fredericktown, Marquand and Marvin College yearbooks; blacksmith, timber, agriculture and other trade related tools and equipment; Native American items; local photographs; local Civil War items; Mining related items, books, etc.  Stop by any Tuesday afternoon, see what we have!

The next regular meeting will be March 19, 2019 at 6 p.m., Historic Jail Museum, 122 N. Main St.

