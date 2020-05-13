Hog farmers working to solve processor bottleneck

Farmers can take some steps to alter the hogs’ diet to slow down their growth and keep them from getting too large to process. By doing this, they will still be at a weight that the processors will accept when they return to normal operations.

Missouri Farm Bureau supports President Trump’s recent decision to declare meat processors “essential” businesses. This declaration is intended to help keep the production line moving while providing more access to resources like personal protective equipment (PPE). Many workers at meat processing facilities live in close quarters with multi-generational families. Like with other businesses, keeping employees as safe as possible while they are at work is vital so as to not spread infection through their communities.

Once processors return to normal capacity, it will take time for them to work through the backlog of animals caused by the slowdowns and shutdowns. Until the processors can get back on top of the flow of animals, farmers and grocery-store shoppers may continue to feel the squeeze.

There is no shortage of supply on the farms, but we need to get the pipeline reopened to get meat to stores. Missouri Farm Bureau will continue to advocate for policies that will keep workers safe while opening up the flow of meat from farmers to consumers.

