MAC New Hire

Connie Holder

 Provided by Sarah Haas

Connie Holder, of Pilot Knob, was recently promoted at Mineral Area College. She has been working in the Registrar's Office since 2012 and is now the Registrar.

Holder came to the college from Central Methodist University - Park Hills, where she was an Administrative Assistant and Financial Aid Assistant. Previously, she has worked as a receptionist at Farmington Ear Nose and Throat, as a Patient Accounts Representative at Parkland Health Center and an Office Manager at Mineral Area Pharmacy for 15 years.

At MAC, Holder has worked to assist in the implementation of the degree audit, automate many processes, along with various other tasks to help make the registration process as easy as possible. Holder said she enjoys helping students register for their first semester and seeing their success as they walk across the stage to receive their diploma at graduation.

Holder was educated at MAC, receiving an Associate of Science Degree in Office Management, and an Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration. She also attended Central Methodist University - Park Hills where she received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2015 and Southeast Missouri State University in which she earned a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration in 2018. 

