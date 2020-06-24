Holey Moley

Three main controls exist for moles, Miller says. The key to all of them is to find active runways. Take a wooden dowel or stick and collapse a number of areas along the runway system, flagging them to track their location. Remember that moles feed and rest in two-hour cycles, so check back in three to four hours for areas that mole activity has pushed upward. Place controls along these active runways.

1. Repellents. Give the moles to your neighbor. Many repellents sold at nurseries and garden centers contain castor bean oil. Control can last one to three months, but rain or irrigation often shortens control. Follow label directions.

2. Baits. These prove effective, particularly ones that are shaped—and some even claim to be flavored—like earthworms. Wear rubber gloves when handling to protect yourself and avoid putting your own scent on the bait. Keep children and pets away from the rodenticide. Follow label directions carefully.

3. Trapping. This remains the most effective and efficient means of control. Several trap types exist. Among the more effective types are scissor-type traps. They can be stepped on to open trap along the runway. A plate on top enables the scissors to snap shut when the mole pushes soil back up against it.

Learn more in the Missouri Environment & Garden article “What a Season for Moles and Voles!” at ipm.missouri.edu/MEG/2011/10/What-a-Season-for-Moles-and-Voles.

