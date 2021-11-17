 Skip to main content
Holiday preparations
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Holiday preparations

Dove

As you drive around town, you can tell that people are definitely enjoying the Fall season and making preparations for the coming holidays.

Lots of Fall colored leaves, pumpkins, scarecrows, and reminders are still visible, with turkeys and deer popping up unexpectedly. Decisions on food items are decided with what to have, who will be at each dinner table, and who will bring what dish for the Thanksgiving dinner at someone’s house. Yummy smells will invade each home and hopefully everyone will take time to enjoy each other and be grateful and give thanks for the blessings they enjoy.

As far as decorations are concerned, some are already hopping forward to next month’s celebrating time, and beginning to put out for Christmas and Hanukkah. Now I’m one that tries to enjoy each and every holiday season as long as I can, so I still have my fall and Thanksgiving decorations up.

I also have a holiday tradition with one of my daughters where I go to her home the day after Thanksgiving and we decorate her house for Christmas. We have done this for years. It is a busy and fun time together, with Christmas music playing in the background, as we decide where, what, and how to make their home an especially inviting place for everyone to enjoy. I have to say, it always looks great.

What ever your preparations may be; small or LARGE, take the time to enjoy the meaning of each of our holidays. Appreciate family. Consider what others might need and bless them. Relax, rest, and renew yourselves. All too soon, these days will be over as we move ahead to another year.

