Homan Hall sets 2020 lineup

Round two of the competition will be July 28, round three Aug. 22 and the Piano Wars Finale will be Sept. 25. All four shows are catered ,and tickets prices are $25 each for the first three shows and $30 a piece for the finale.

The Ivas John Band will be performing, Oct. 16. The band has played several jazz festivals across the region including one in Farmington last year. Ward said the group just returned from Hawaii where it spent the last month performing.

New to the lineup this year is the Vintage Fashion Show scheduled for Nov. 15.

"We've been trying to pull this event together for the past three years," Ward said. "I wanted to be able to showcase this area's online business by hosting a Vintage Fashion Show."

Ward said he wanted to make the event a fun Sunday matinee or afternoon tea where it could be rather formal with a nostalgic flair. He said it is an opportunity to learn how fashion changed the landscape and hemline.

Tickets for the Sunday matinee Vintage Fashion Show are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children.

The year of events will then be capped off with Hometown Christmas, Dec. 5.