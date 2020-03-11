Homan Hall sets 2020 lineup

Homan Hall in Marquand has set dates for 10 events throughout 2020.
The schedule begins with Social Floral Arranging with Tina Bales at 6 p.m., March 13. Bales will take attendees through the process of making their own floral bouquet to take home with them.
Next, Home Remedy, a folk-pop duo comprised of Melinda Monroe and Cindy Minnis, will come to town April 18.
"It's a beautiful blend of altos, harmony, guitars, keyboard, percussion and joy," Event Coordinator Denny Ward said. "The duo performs both original and borrowed music for the 60's, 70's and beyond."
Tickets are $25 per person or $125 for a table for six.
There will also be a Paint Night with Rosie, May 30. This pairing of wine and art will be a fun creative evening and costs $35 per person.
The event of the year, Piano Wars, will return June 20 with round one.
"Last year's winner, Cara Robbs, will be returning to the stage along with her daughter, Shelby, who will also compete," Ward said. "Stephen Hente and Issac Hallock have also been invited back to the stage along with Cory King and some first time contestants."
Ward said Piano Wars is a fun event, and you never know what the contestants will come up with to entertain the crowd.
Round two of the competition will be July 28, round three Aug. 22 and the Piano Wars Finale will be Sept. 25. All four shows are catered ,and tickets prices are $25 each for the first three shows and $30 a piece for the finale.
The Ivas John Band will be performing, Oct. 16. The band has played several jazz festivals across the region including one in Farmington last year. Ward said the group just returned from Hawaii where it spent the last month performing.
New to the lineup this year is the Vintage Fashion Show scheduled for Nov. 15.
"We've been trying to pull this event together for the past three years," Ward said. "I wanted to be able to showcase this area's online business by hosting a Vintage Fashion Show."
Ward said he wanted to make the event a fun Sunday matinee or afternoon tea where it could be rather formal with a nostalgic flair. He said it is an opportunity to learn how fashion changed the landscape and hemline.
Tickets for the Sunday matinee Vintage Fashion Show are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children.
The year of events will then be capped off with Hometown Christmas, Dec. 5.
"We see Hometown Christmas as our gift to those who support the arts and our programming throughout the year," Ward said. "The village of Marquand Historical PArk is beautifully lit and decorated, which is a visual treat. It's like 'going home for the holidays,' grandma's house and reminiscent of yesteryear."
Ward said the evening is informal and filled with amazing local talent, plus home-baked goodies. He said it is the perfect way to kick-start the Christmas season.
Hometown Christmas is a free event with refreshments and baked goods available for purchase.
To make reservations for any of the events happening in 2020 contact Susan at 573-783-5438 or Lethia at 573-783-3282
