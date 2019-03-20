Forged right here in the Ozarks, Sweetwater Holler, is a true Missouri Band. Anchored by Justin & Julia Dill, both of whom have been featured on the Chevy Music Showcase, while playing in the band “Smokey Lonesome” alongside Platinum Award-Winning singer/songwriter, Curtis Lance.
When asked what defines Sweetwater Holler, the Dills replied: “While technically the group performs a unique mix of rock that bleeds on into country, laced with some blues and bluegrass, our fans frequently remark that our rich vocals, smooth harmonies, moving guitar pieces, fiddle and harmonica solos are what define our performances and set us aside from other bands.”
Justin, who has been playing since the ripe age of ten, is proficient in violin and guitar, while singing lead and adding to the blended harmony of the group.
“I love the Violin,” said Justin, who at the amazing age of fifteen was the youngest member to ever be accepted into the Kirkwood Symphony Orchestra.
He has won multiple fiddle contests across Missouri and Illinois.
Julia, who plays Harmonica like you’ve never heard anyone play before, also sings lead and harmonizes with the band.
When asked what led her to her passion for the harmonica, she noted: “My parents. When I was a child, they gave me harmonicas as gifts and I continued to perfect my skill with the instrument and began singing along with my music. I’ve been signing and playing as long as I can even remember.”
The band is rounded out by B.J. Villmer, who plays lead guitar – self taught and fueled by a passion for music honoring the quality of many original recordings, while constantly absorbing new music. Mike Ramsey, a Farmington boy who started playing drums at the age of 13, and by the age of 16 was playing in bars and has a long list of accomplishments in the music world. David Soloman, who plays bass guitar, but didn’t start playing until he was 25, which he says was “a long time ago,” but we all know better. In the 1990’s Soloman played with the well known rock band, GTO, where he met Stormy Bennett, Kelly Littrell and Colleen Mitchell and formed the gospel band, Book of Ruth.
To learn more about the group, please visit their website www.sweetwaterholler.com and don’t miss their performance at Homan Hall Performing Arts Center on March 23. Doors open at 6 p.m., meal catered by Brewen Catering served at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling 573-783-5438 or at the door. This performance in supported in part by the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies and the Missouri Arts Council.
