Home after fighting COVID in hospital for 110 days

Asked if she was pleased with the care Paul received while in the hospital, Anessa said, “Yes, because we wouldn’t have been here without that care. Was it easy? No. When you have doctors sit and tell you that 90% of the time that somebody is on this treatment for this long, they don’t recover their function — and we’re like, ‘What do you mean we need a lung transplant? He’s just now waking up!’

“I know they have to do their job and they have to be realistic. They can’t over promise you something because they have to be conservative in what they tell you. That 90% statistic didn’t hold true with Paul. He just broke through all of those barriers, thank goodness! He fought and we fought as well. He was not awake to fight for himself. Every day I have logged ‘this is what they’re giving him, this is what they took away from him, this is what time they did this, this is where they did that.’