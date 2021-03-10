Home destroyed in late night fire

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire call at 9 p.m., March 5 at 507 Marlowe St.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, upon arrival firefighters found flames coming out of the front windows and door.

"After a quick knockdown, due to ceiling collapsing, firemen spent some time with overhaul and extinguishment of several hot spots," Clark said. "Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but damage to the home was extensive."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Clark said there was one occupant home at the time of the fire and the individual did make it out safely.

The department was at the scene for a little more than three hours.

The Fredericktown Fire Department was assisted by the Madison County Ambulance District and Fredericktown Fire Department.

