The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 11:35 a.m., Feb. 4 for a residential fire located at 1861 Madison 212.

When crews arrived on the scene, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said the fire was caused by a space heater. He said multiple propane tanks located inside the home exploded.

Cherokee Pass Fire District was called in to help with water and manpower. Crews remained on the scene for two hours.

No injuries were reported.

Clark said, during these last few cold months, it is important for homeowners to remember to heat their homes safely.

“Space heaters may provide warmth and comfort, but they pose a serious fire hazard if not used correctly,” Clark said. “Always follow the manufacturer’s safety guidelines and keep heaters a safe distance from anything that can catch fire.”