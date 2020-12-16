Home for the Holidays with Dairy

The holidays may look a bit different for many this year, with traveling and large family celebrations put on the back burner. The safe haven of home has become our workplace, school environment and where many will spend holiday “staycations” this year. It’s no surprise that cooking at home has become a growing part of everyday life. The return of home cooking will play a role in holiday celebrations as we pivot once again to maintain the comfort of what holidays bring to families. Making a plan, keeping it simple and embracing the benefits of family time can help make your holidays even merrier.

Make a Plan

Making a plan ahead of time is key when feeding a family at home and preparing holiday meals. The dairy case offers many quick nutritious options that are easy to serve. “Pouring a glass of milk with meals or using it in hot chocolate takes just seconds. Consider serving yogurt parfaits for dessert, a yogurt-based dip with veggies as a snack, or cheese cubes with crackers for hors d’oeuvres. These simple ways to get in three servings of dairy per day are no-fuss and great-tasting. It’s easy to plan with dairy foods, because they are so versatile and pair well with all other food groups,” states nutrition educator Erin McGraw, with St. Louis District Dairy Council.

Keep it Simple