Home seriously damaged in fire

Fredericktown Fire, Feb. 21, 2022

 Provided by Fredericktown Fire Department

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Feb. 21, the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Village Creek Road. 

Fire Chief John Clark said, upon arrival, firefighters could see flames coming out of the roof of the home. 

Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department was also called to the scene to assist with manpower and water supply. 

"The fire was quickly contained to the attic of the home," Clark said. "There were no injuries, but the home did sustain major damage."

Clark said the fire was caused by an exterior wood furnace.

Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour. 

Fredericktown Fire Department was assisted by Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, Madison County Ambulance District, Madison County 911, and the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

