Oak Grove United Baptist Church is having its Homecoming at 2 p.m., Sept. 15. Please join them for church, meal at noon, singing afterwards by Julie Royer, Carly Robbs, Lynn Mast and Peggy Halbert. The church is four miles west of Fredericktown on Hwy 72. Sunday School 10 a.m., Worship 11 a.m.

