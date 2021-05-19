 Skip to main content
Homecoming for Old Trace Creek Cemetery Association
Homecoming for Old Trace Creek Cemetery Association

The annual Homecoming of Old Trace Creek Cemetery Association will resume this year after cancellation last year due to Covid-19. It will be on May 23, at the Trace Creek Baptist Church located on Indiana Lane off State Hwy DD in Bollinger County. Worship service will be at 11 a.m., followed by a cemetery business meeting concluding with a pot luck dinner on the grounds.

