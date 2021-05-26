The annual Homecoming of Moore's Chapel Cemetery Association will resume this year after cancellation last year due to Covid-19.
It will be June 6, 2021 at the Moore's Chapel Baptist Church across the road from the cemetery. Worship service will be at 11 a.m. followed by a pot luck dinner on the grounds. The cemetery meeting will convene after the dinner hour.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today