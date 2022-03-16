Hometown boy taking the big stage

Musician Brett Seper, of Fredericktown, has been selected to represent Missouri in NBC's new original music competition show, "American Song Contest," premiering at 7 p.m., March 21.

According to NBC, the show will feature live original musical performances from performers representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital.

"An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location and will perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America," NBC said. "The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious."

Seper said, coming from Fredericktown, population of about 4,000, makes him stand out from the other competitors.

"Most of the other contestants on this show come from larger cities in their state," Seper said. "I think what makes me stand out is not only am I representing Missouri, a state that I truly care about, but I also represent all of the artists that know what it feels like to come from a small town. There are times where I myself want to give up and throw in the towel because I felt like I would never get an opportunity being where I am from. I hope to inspire those small-town artists to keep playing, keep writing, keep trying. Their hard work will pay off."

Seper said, since he was a little kid music has always brought him comfort.

"I remember pulling all of the pots and pans out of the cabinets and using them like drums for hours on end," Seper said. "Church is where my real love for singing and playing music began. Every Sunday morning I'd watch my late grandpa James sing and play guitar. Growing up I wanted to be just like him."

Seper said his grandpa James has been, and always will be, his biggest inspiration in his musical journey.

"He saw how much I loved music, so he bought me a beginner's guitar when I was just 7 years old," Seper said. "He took his time with me and taught me 4 basic chords, and I went from there."

Seper has his own unique style of playing. He said he has never really been able to read music or tabs but instead learned through ear training and watching his grandpa play.

"I've always told myself it's okay if I don't play or sound the same way as other artists because that's how artists become who they are, by just being themselves," Seper said.

Seper began writing songs in the 5th grade, where he said he was inspired by a girl.

"In the 5th grade, I had a girlfriend and that was the first thing that motivated me to write a song," Seper said. "I wanted to do something special for her, so I wrote my first song and sang it in front of the whole class."

The rest is history. Seper has been writing songs ever since, and in just a few short days will be performing for the entire country.

"There are no words to describe how it feels to be selected among so many talented artists in Missouri," Seper said. "You don't see these kinds of opportunities in a small town like Fredericktown. To know that I'll be doing what I love most in front of a nationwide audience is the best feeling ever."

Viewers will have to tune in March 21 to see which of Seper's songs he chooses to perform, but he did say it is his favorite.

Seper's music is available on all streaming platforms. He also has a Patreon where, for $5 per month, you can access exclusive content of Seper during the show. For more information, he can be found on Instagram @brettseper and at his website www.brettseper.com

"It means the world to me to have all the hometown support," Seper said. "I just want to prove to everyone that it doesn't matter where you come from. You can achieve your dreams if you have the right mindset. If you are from Missouri and want to see your home state win it all, watch NBC and vote #teamseper."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

