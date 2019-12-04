{{featured_button_text}}
Hometown Christmas

Renee Kurtz plays a Christmas medley at the 2018 Hometown Christmas event.

 Provided by Denny Ward

Homan Hall Performing Arts Center has announced it’s annual “Hometown Christmas” will take place at 7 p.m., Dec. 14. 

"This fun-filled event is the perfect way to kick-start your holidays with great music, home-baked goodies and laughter," Denny Ward said. "With a host of local talent, this event has become one of those occasions that everyone looks forward to."

This year the lineup includes St. Louis-based pianist Rocky Tucker, The Tucker Family, Marquand-Zion Choir, Stephen Hente, Isaac Hallock, Keyrae, the Settle Sisters and others.

Ward said this is the 13th year for the event and it has become a holiday tradition for him. 

"You never know what you are going to experience the night of the event," Ward said. "Last year, my favorite part was when these children came out and sang. It was just heartwarming, joyful and precious."

If you would like to share your favorite Christmas song, read a poem or tell a story, please contact Denny Ward, Program Director at 573-561-6279 and he’ll be happy to work you in.

At intermission, everyone can enjoy delicious home-made goodies and hot beverages to toast the Holiday Season. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and FREE for children under the age of five.

