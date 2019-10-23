{{featured_button_text}}

Jim Miller of Fredericktown was recently honored by Modern Woodman of America Fraternal Financial as a Hometown Hero.

The notification letter said Miller's "efforts to serve your community have not gone unnoticed."

In addition to the Hometown Hero recognition, Modern Woodmen of America sent a check payable the organization of Miller's choice. He chose the First Freewill Baptist Church Youth Group.

Each year, local Modern Woodmen members recognize the work of individuals who are dedicated to serving others.

