Honoring Our Seniors
August 22, Twelve Mile Baptist Church held a special service to honor and show love for church members over the age of 70. 

Each senior was given time to speak to the audience on what was placed on their heart to share with the rest of the congregation. Senior church members are the foundation and wisdom that support an entire church. 

The morning service brought forth amazing testimonies of faith, life lessons learned along the way, wonderful memories and encouraging words to all. Many of the senior church members have grown up in this church and one even stated, “I’ve always been a 12 Mile girl”.   

Some of the highlights from the past eight decades of their church attendance included stories of the previous church building, the many roles they have taken on to serve the Church, fond memories of special sermons, and  tributes of past church and family members no longer with us.

Everyone in attendance or able to take part by the Facebook Live post was blessed with laughter, happy tears and a genuine uplifting experience.

Members also enjoyed song specials and each senior was given a special gift of gratitude. The day concluded in traditional southern Baptist fashion with a delicious lunch and delightful fellowship. 

