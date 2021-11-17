Honoring our veterans

Veterans Day was celebrated across the entire Fredericktown R-I School District last week with a parade full of pride.
The Veterans Day Parade replaced the annual breakfast and assembly last year as a way to hold a socially distant event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was so well received that organizers brought it back bigger and better.
All of the school buildings took time throughout the week to make signs and then, on Wednesday, they lined the parking lots waving, singing and showing their appreciation to the local veterans.
The event was coordinated by JROTC Instructor Colonel John Francis and Student Council Sponsor Mallory Lawson with the help of their students and colleagues.
The JROTC cadets went vehicle to vehicle visiting with each veteran and StuCo members personally presented each of them with a special gift.
"They (cadets) had lots of stories from the veterans," Francis said. "We highly encourage the cadets to talk to every veteran and bring back stories to share during class. This allows the veterans to talk about what life was like during different times in our American history. The students love to hear them and really enjoy talking about what they learn in class with the others."
"Student Council loves the parade," Lawson said. "We really enjoy getting to have all the schools involved. The assembly was wonderful, but the high school was the only one that was able to take part."
Lawson said the other school buildings used to participate by sending posters to the high school to use as decorations, but they did not get to see who they were making the signs for.
"StuCo wants to make the parade a permanent replacement of the assembly," Lawson said. "We have already been in discussion with JROTC about them having breakfast and then us having the parade after. We love having this as a whole district thing."
Francis agreed, saying they would like to have the breakfast again, but instead of the assembly the parade would be afterwards.
"The veterans seemed to like the parade more than an assembly," Francis said. "It also allows the entire school district to participate in the event which was really special when seeing how different students react in thanking veterans."
Francis said he thinks it is important to instill the pride of those that serve the country.
"The students and teachers from all schools loved the event because they could create banners, signs, etc. to show their appreciation to those who serve," Francis said.
Lawson said it was great to see the other schools post about working on posters on their Facebook pages the whole week.
"There is more learning that can take place about the importance of veterans," Lawson said. "Then the students get to show their appreciation in person and make a connection to our local veterans."
Lawson said her favorite part was seeing all the students come together to show their gratitude and appreciation. She said seeing the smaller students be so excited to be involved makes her hopeful that the event will continue to grow in size.
"This year we were able to add in different military vehicles from the Armory and distinguish our veterans by their branches," Lawson said. "We want to continue to do this."
Francis said several ideas have been presented to further honor the veterans including to have signs made to put on the vehicles showing the era in which the veterans have served. He said this idea is one they may incorporate next year.
"In the future we want to grow by including more veterans from our community," Lawson said. "Any way we can involve the community and our school in one event is a goal of ours."
Lawson said there were a few hiccups this year with getting information out to the public, but she hopes to grow the parade every year with more community involvement.
Francis said he hopes to have the breakfast again next year and believes it will help grow the attendance back up each year thereafter. He said numbers have been reducing due to not being able to replenish addresses as they always did during the breakfast.
"I'd really like to thank the police and Missouri Army National Guard for their support of the StuCo and JROTC Veterans Day Parade," Francis said. "It adds a special touch to the event when they help. I'd also like to thank the administration for allowing us to sponsor this event. It takes a lot of effort to get everything going in the right direction and the administration is highly supportive of this."
Lawson said StuCo coordinated many aspects of the day, but JROTC's connections really helped make the event a reality.
"JROTC is great to work with and very helpful," Lawson said. "StuCo could not do this without their help."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com