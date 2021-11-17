Honoring our veterans

Lawson said her favorite part was seeing all the students come together to show their gratitude and appreciation. She said seeing the smaller students be so excited to be involved makes her hopeful that the event will continue to grow in size.

"This year we were able to add in different military vehicles from the Armory and distinguish our veterans by their branches," Lawson said. "We want to continue to do this."

Francis said several ideas have been presented to further honor the veterans including to have signs made to put on the vehicles showing the era in which the veterans have served. He said this idea is one they may incorporate next year.

"In the future we want to grow by including more veterans from our community," Lawson said. "Any way we can involve the community and our school in one event is a goal of ours."

Lawson said there were a few hiccups this year with getting information out to the public, but she hopes to grow the parade every year with more community involvement.

Francis said he hopes to have the breakfast again next year and believes it will help grow the attendance back up each year thereafter. He said numbers have been reducing due to not being able to replenish addresses as they always did during the breakfast.