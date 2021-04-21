Honoring Rush

I know better than to presume a clear path ahead for either bill. There will always be those who don’t think anyone controversial should be recognized, but I believe Rush’s accomplishments are extraordinary. He changed political commentary and talk radio for the nation, and I believe he absolutely deserves to be honored. He became the voice that many didn’t have before him. Rush ushered in the conservative movement that we know today. HE did that, and I’m proud to work to honor him. I feel we definitely have the votes to get these bills out of committee and bring them to the floor, where I anticipate a spirited and lengthy debate. I think there’s a really good chance we get at least one of these bills passed and signed into law. Regardless of what happens, it was an honor for me to be able to present these bills that recognize a great southeast Missourian.