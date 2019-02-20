Safe Harbor Hospice is planning a proper welcome home for all Vietnam Veterans of the area.
"They (Vietnam Veterans) did not receive the appropriate welcome home when returning from war," Safe Harbor Hospice Social Worker Megan Powell said. "I made a a statement that it would be neat to provide a proper welcome home for Vietnam Veterans, thus the Welcome Home Ceremony came to life."
Powell said it is important, especially for our community, to honor our Vietnam Veterans and show them that the community acknowledges their honor and dedication to the country.
Safe Harbor Hospice invites all Vietnam Veterans to be the special guests of this event where all they have to do is show up and let the community honor them.
"This ceremony is for all veterans, all community members and all individuals to provide support and rally around those Vietnam Veterans for their service," Powell said. "Although this ceremony is honoring Vietnam Veterans specifically, we would love the support of all military members both past and current."
Powell said Safe Harbor Hospice is honored to take care of veterans each and every day and wants to show their appreciation to those who they do not get the pleasure of caring for.
"Safe Harbor is choosing to get behind this not only to be more involved in the community, but because veterans truly do not receive the care and support they deserve at times," Powell said.
The event will be at the Madison County Courthouse steps at 11 a.m., March 29. There will be a speaker, the crowd will be lead in prayer, the National Anthem will be sang and the Vietnam Veterans will be presented with gifts.
Widows of Vietnam Veterans will also be honored with the presentation a rose and gift.
March 29 was chosen as the date for the ceremony due to National Vietnam Way Veterans Day being March 30. Powell said this national holiday has been celebrated since 1973.
Safe Harbor Hospice encourages the community to get involved in the event by making signs, hanging flags and coming to the courthouse March 29 to show support.
A meal will be provided to all Vietnam Veterans after the ceremony at the Senior Center in Fredericktown.
For additional information, contact Megan Powell at 877-404-7478 or mpowell@safeharborhospice.com
