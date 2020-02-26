Hoops with our Heroes returns

The annual Hoops with Our Heroes event brings heroes of all forms back to the basketball court, March 7.

The entire community is invited to watch the competition and enjoy some great food from the concessions stand. Chili, sloppy joes, hot dogs, soda and more will be available for purchase with every penny going to help fund Shop with a Hero.

"This event is a lot of fun for everyone," Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "Some of the competitors take the game very seriously and really want to take that trophy and bragging rights home with them."

Event organizer Charlet Pense said competitors practice for months and brag all year long.

"Really, they just love being able to help raise money for the kids," Pense said. "Every penny raised goes towards Heroes on Holiday Patrol which provides Christmas shopping sprees for the children of Madison County who are in need."

Hovis said for many of the children, this is all they will get for Christmas, and it means a lot to be able to help provide that for them.

"Heroes on Holiday Patrol is my favorite day of the year," Hovis said. "Seeing the smiles on the kids faces and knowing they will have a great Christmas makes everything we do all year to raise money worth it."