Heroes in all forms return to the basketball court March 1 for the annual Hoops with Our Heroes event.

While the event is all in good fun, the games are taken very seriously and the competition is fierce.

"These guys take the game very serious," Event Organizer Charlet Pense said. "They practice for months and brag all year. But really, they just love being able to help raise money for the kids."

Pense said every penny raised goes towards Heroes on Holiday Patrol which provides Christmas shopping sprees for the children of Madison County who are in need.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said for many of the children, this is all they will get for Christmas, and it means a lot to be able to help provide that for them.

The games will be in a tournament format with six teams competing for the trophy. The teams include Fredericktown School District, Marquand-Zion School District, Black River Electric Cooperative, Country Mart, Fredericktown Fire and Police Department, and SurShine.

Spectators are invited to come out, root for their favorite team and raise money for the children of the community at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Gym, March 1 with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the games beginning at 6 p.m.

The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children not in school are free. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

