Host opportunities at Silver Mines, Council Bluff, and Marble Creek

Mark Twain National Forest is looking for volunteer campground hosts for the 2021 season. Campground hosting is a fun and rewarding experience that gets people outside and serving the public. Three beautiful locations within the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District currently need hosts:

• Silver Mines from March to September (opportunity for more than one host)

• Council Bluff from May to September

• Marble Creek from May to September

Silver Mines Recreation Area is nestled next to the stunning St. Francis River. From gorgeous hiking trails, to fascinating historical sites, to whitewater kayaking adventures, here you will find a variety of excellent recreation opportunities. Hosts at this exciting location will have access to full electric hookups at a roomy campsite near the river. There is host availability for two qualified individuals at this popular recreation area.

Council Bluff Recreation Area and Marble Creek Campground are two more locations with outstanding host opportunities on the Forest. These sites will offer hosts a slightly more primitive experience without the added amenities of Silver Mines, but both provide impressive views with spacious host campsites.