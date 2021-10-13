Improvements in livestock genetics and management practices have made the United States the global leader in livestock production. Since 1961, meat production has more than doubled while direct emissions from U.S. livestock declined 11.3%. Today, we produce 18% of the world’s beef with only six percent of the world’s cattle herd.

Environmentalists and the food elites assert we should all do our part to curb climate change by reducing or eliminating meat from our diets. However, researchers at the University of California, Davis estimate that even if 10% of Americans adopted a completely vegan diet, the impact on GHG emissions would be so small it could not be measured.

Here’s the deal. As much as 70% of all agricultural land globally is range land that is only usable for grazing. Ruminant animals such as cattle, goats and sheep can use that land because they have a superpower. They take plants humans can’t eat and turn them into nutrient rich meat and milk. They’re “solar-powered bioreactors on legs,” as animal geneticist Alison Van Eenennaam, Ph.D. described to me in a recent conversation.