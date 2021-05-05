House approves funding bills for capital improvement projects

It's the vulnerable adults who I am worried about more than anything else. They think they get a phone call from maybe their son, and it’s not, and they pick up and they go down some kind of a tale of misfortune and then try to get some personal information from them and all of a sudden it leads into some financial information, or dollars being sent to these people.

It will be a crime if a person places a call knowing that false information was entered into a caller ID service with the intent to deceive, defraud, or mislead the recipient of the call. The offense will be a class E felony.

Any victim of call spoofing would have the standing to recover punitive damages against the caller in an amount up to $5,000 per call. Additionally, the Attorney General would be empowered to initiate legal proceedings or intervene in legal proceedings on behalf of victims. We need to get this bill to the Governor’s desk and go after those that try to defraud Missourians. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

REAL ID Deadline Extended