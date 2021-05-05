House approves funding bills for capital improvement projects

We approved three bills that will provide vital funding to capital improvement projects around the state.
The nearly $773 million in funding contained in the three bills would allow for new construction and repair work at state parks, four-year universities, community colleges, and state-owned facilities. Within HB 19 is $5 million for Perry county to house much-needed technical education courses that our employers and businesses desperately need. Representative Wright and I have been working on this project for the past four months and are excited that it is in the house budget and now headed to the senate.
HB 17 includes funding for Missouri School for the Blind, several state parks, veterans’ cemeteries, Fulton State Hospital, Missouri State Highway Patrol facilities, and Missouri National Guard facilities.
HB 18 authorizes repairs and improvements at state veterans’ homes.
House Approves Bill to Crack Down on Call Spoofers
We took action this week to protect vulnerable Missourians from predatory callers who hid their identities. The bill passed by the House would establish the "Caller ID Anti-Spoofing Act."
Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency the individual they are calling may already know and trust.
It's the vulnerable adults who I am worried about more than anything else. They think they get a phone call from maybe their son, and it’s not, and they pick up and they go down some kind of a tale of misfortune and then try to get some personal information from them and all of a sudden it leads into some financial information, or dollars being sent to these people.
It will be a crime if a person places a call knowing that false information was entered into a caller ID service with the intent to deceive, defraud, or mislead the recipient of the call. The offense will be a class E felony.
Any victim of call spoofing would have the standing to recover punitive damages against the caller in an amount up to $5,000 per call. Additionally, the Attorney General would be empowered to initiate legal proceedings or intervene in legal proceedings on behalf of victims. We need to get this bill to the Governor’s desk and go after those that try to defraud Missourians. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
REAL ID Deadline Extended
REAL ID deadline extended as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline for obtaining a REAL ID-compliant identification card. Missourians were facing a deadline of October 1 of this year, but the department announced this week the deadline has been pushed to May 3, 2023.
Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license to fly.
We are down to two weeks of session left, we still have some huge bills I am pushing for passage; photo ID at elections, initiative petition, 2nd Amendment preservation act, and especially the 5 million in the house budget for a Technical Education facility in Perryville.