House completes productive first half of legislative session

As the legislative session reached its midpoint, House members had approved and sent to the Senate more than 45 pieces of legislation.
The House also used the first half of the legislative session to tackle important issues such as protecting the Second Amendment rights of Missouri citizens, preventing the abuse of burdensome mandates issued by unelected bureaucrats, and supporting the state’s agriculture industry. The House and Senate also gave final approval to a supplemental budget bill that was signed into law by the governor. Highlights of the first half of session include:
Support to Foster and Adoptive Parents (HB 429 and HB 430) - HB 429 would authorize an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if foster care is provided for at least six months. HB 430 would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit for any adoption.
Second Amendment Preservation Act (HBs 85 & 310) - The Second Amendment Preservation Act is meant to protect law-abiding gun owners from potential gun control legislation that could be passed in Washington, D.C.
Online Sales Tax and Income Tax Cut (HB 554) - Commonly referred to as the Wayfair bill, it would allow the state to collect use tax on items purchased over the Internet. The current bill would balance this new tax collection in one of two ways by collecting online tax then cut personal income tax for Missouri taxpayers or use the increased revenue for roads, bridges and schools.
Reinstating Voter ID Law (HB 334) - Legislation approved this session would reinstate a voter ID requirement that was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court last year because it required a signed affidavit if you did not have an ID. The bill will ensure Missourians present a photo ID when they go to vote, but will also allow people without a photo ID to cast a provisional ballot.
Initiative Petition Reform (HJRs 20, 2, 9 & 27) –The legislation is a commonsense reform that preserves the right of every Missourian to petition their government, while aligning the state’s initiative petition process with the United States Constitution. The amendment, if approved by voters, will require a two-thirds majority vote at the ballot to change the Missouri Constitution.
Preventing Abuse of Eminent Domain (HB 527) - The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain by a private, for-profit, company to take property from Missourians for use by the Grain Belt Express power line. The bill aims to prevent the use of private land for the project without the permission of property owners. It specifically states no entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing merchant lines. The bill would not apply to rural electric cooperatives or to power lines that provide energy substations every 50 miles.
Agricultural Tax Credits (HB 948) - Francis – My HB 948 would extend the Meat Processing Facility Investment Tax Credit for the expansion or modernization of meat processing facilities until December 31, 2027. The bill also extends the tax credit for Missouri wood energy producers, the Agricultural Product Utilization Contributor Tax Credit, and the New Generation Cooperative Incentive Tax Credit.
Uninsured Motorist Bill (SB 4) - Francis – My bill modifies a number of provisions dealing with transportation, ranging from when odometer readings need to be recorded to punishment for violating the motor vehicle financial responsibility law, as well as its funding, enforcement, and the creation of a verification system. It would also ban any person convicted of using a commercial motor vehicle in human trafficking from driving a commercial vehicle ever again.
HB 1212 - Francis - My bill establishes the "Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight". The purpose of the Committee is to review any executive orders issued by the President of the United States and make recommendations to the Attorney General and the Governor whether further examination is needed to determine the constitutionality of the executive orders, or whether the state should seek an exemption from the application of the orders. This bill also states that all state agencies and political subdivisions are prohibited from implementing an executive order that restricts a person's constitutional rights or that is determined by the Attorney General to be unconstitutional if the order relates to specified types of regulation. The provisions of the bill will expire four years after the effective date unless reauthorized by the General Assembly, in which case the provisions will expire four years after the reauthorization.