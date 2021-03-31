House completes productive first half of legislative session

Uninsured Motorist Bill (SB 4) - Francis – My bill modifies a number of provisions dealing with transportation, ranging from when odometer readings need to be recorded to punishment for violating the motor vehicle financial responsibility law, as well as its funding, enforcement, and the creation of a verification system. It would also ban any person convicted of using a commercial motor vehicle in human trafficking from driving a commercial vehicle ever again.

HB 1212 - Francis - My bill establishes the "Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight". The purpose of the Committee is to review any executive orders issued by the President of the United States and make recommendations to the Attorney General and the Governor whether further examination is needed to determine the constitutionality of the executive orders, or whether the state should seek an exemption from the application of the orders. This bill also states that all state agencies and political subdivisions are prohibited from implementing an executive order that restricts a person's constitutional rights or that is determined by the Attorney General to be unconstitutional if the order relates to specified types of regulation. The provisions of the bill will expire four years after the effective date unless reauthorized by the General Assembly, in which case the provisions will expire four years after the reauthorization.