House fire brings up fire tag discussion

Clark said fire tags are $40 per year, and if you have a fire and do not have a tag, it is a minimum charge of $625. He said the $625 is a cost your insurance may or may not pay and if they do not then it is a lien on the property.

"More important than the tag is you need to know who covers you for your insurance," Clark said. "We want you to buy a fire tag yes, if not we are going to bill your insurance, but you need to know that you are covered by us so your insurance cost is better."

Clark said the Fredericktown Fire Department has an ISO rating of 4.

"Why is that important," Clark asked. "If you live in our district, your insurance rating is 4, the lower the better. When we went from a 6 to a 4, several years ago, insurance rates dropped roughly 15 percent."

Clark said FFD works hard to keep its ISO rating low. He said it makes so much difference in your insurance.

Clark said FFD coverage includes north on Hwy OO to Coppermines Road, 72 East to J Hwy, 72 West to Black River Electric Cooperative and the Beaver Valley Golf Course, north Hwy 67 to H Hwy and south Hwy 67 just before E Hwy. He said Millcreek is not covered by FFD.

If you are unsure about who you are covered by, call the Fredericktown Fire Department or John Clark at 573-944-2223.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.