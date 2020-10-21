House fire brings up fire tag discussion

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire call at 1:08 p.m., Oct. 15 at 1624 Hwy OO.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, when he arrived at the scene, he saw smoke rolling out of the front door and eaves of the home. He said it turned out to be a basement fire that had burnt a few holes through the bedroom floor.
"The guys pretty well contained it to the basement," Clark said.
Clark said crews were on the scene for two hours and Hwy OO was reduced to one lane during that time. He said the fire is suspected to be electrical and the U.S. Fire Marshall will not be investigating.
Clark reported four dogs and two cats perished in the fire.
The Fredericktown Fire Department was assisted by Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Clark said he would like to take this time to remind citizens fire department jurisdictions do not follow county/city lines but rather have their own lines.
While the fire on Hwy OO was located outside of city limits, it was within the Fredericktown Fire Department jurisdiction.
"If you live in the county and are covered by the Fredericktown Fire Department you need a fire tag," Clark said. "If you live inside city limits, you pay for the tag in your city taxes."
Clark said fire tags are $40 per year, and if you have a fire and do not have a tag, it is a minimum charge of $625. He said the $625 is a cost your insurance may or may not pay and if they do not then it is a lien on the property.
"More important than the tag is you need to know who covers you for your insurance," Clark said. "We want you to buy a fire tag yes, if not we are going to bill your insurance, but you need to know that you are covered by us so your insurance cost is better."
Clark said the Fredericktown Fire Department has an ISO rating of 4.
"Why is that important," Clark asked. "If you live in our district, your insurance rating is 4, the lower the better. When we went from a 6 to a 4, several years ago, insurance rates dropped roughly 15 percent."
Clark said FFD works hard to keep its ISO rating low. He said it makes so much difference in your insurance.
Clark said FFD coverage includes north on Hwy OO to Coppermines Road, 72 East to J Hwy, 72 West to Black River Electric Cooperative and the Beaver Valley Golf Course, north Hwy 67 to H Hwy and south Hwy 67 just before E Hwy. He said Millcreek is not covered by FFD.
If you are unsure about who you are covered by, call the Fredericktown Fire Department or John Clark at 573-944-2223.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!