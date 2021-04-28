House members support bill to protect against federal overreach

We gave approval this week to legislation sponsored by Representative Rick Francis (District 145) meant to protect Missourians against potential overreach by the federal government. The bill would establish the Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight.
The committee, which would be made up of five state representatives and five state senators, would review any executive orders issued by the President of the United States. It would then make recommendations to the Attorney General and the Governor whether further examination is needed to determine the constitutionality of the executive orders, or whether the state should seek an exemption from the application of the orders.
Representative Francis said, “I don’t think any one person with one pen should have the authority to create the law for the land. I think it is incumbent upon every state to take a look at executive orders and to make sure it is in the best interests of our citizens.”
These bill also states that all state agencies and political subdivisions are prohibited from implementing an executive order that restricts a person's constitutional rights or that is determined by the Attorney General to be unconstitutional.
House Approves Plan to Enhance Cybersecurity
We have advanced legislation meant to enhance the state’s ability to thwart potential cyber attacks. The bill would create the Missouri Cybersecurity Commission to identify risk and vulnerability from cyber attacks of critical infrastructure in the state.
I believe the commission should solicit data and find vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure in political subdivisions around the state and make sure we have a good security process to protect our state from cybersecurity threats.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
HBs 848, 617 & 822 establishes the "Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact" consisting of this state and any other state desiring to abstain from observation of Daylight Saving Time. The bill exempts all areas of the state from the federal Daylight Saving Time provisions. In the year in which a majority of states bordering Missouri have passed legislation entering those states into the Pact, each state will switch clocks to Daylight Saving for the last time and Daylight Saving Time will be eliminated. Supporters say the bill would allow for Missourians to benefit from extra daylight in the evening. It will also promote more outdoor recreational activities.
House moves to expel member for ethical misconduct
For only the second time in its history, the Missouri House of Representatives has expelled a member for misconduct. By a vote of 153-0, the members of the Missouri House accepted the recommendation of the House Ethics Committee to expel state Rep. Rick Roeber.
Shortly before he was elected to office in November 2020, Roeber’s now-adult children accused him of physical and sexual abuse that took place when they were young. The House Ethics Committee, which I am a member, then began investigating the allegations made by his children as soon as he took office.
After four months of gathering evidence and taking testimony, we released a report saying it found Roeber’s physical, sexual, and mental abuse of his children constituted ethical misconduct of sufficient severity to warrant expulsion.
Roeber becomes the second member to be expelled in House history. The first expulsion took place in 1865 when the body voted to expel John Sampson of Callaway County for disloyalty to the Union.
If you have any questions regarding any state matters or legislation, please don’t hesitate to contact email me at Rick.Francis@house.mo.gov or call 573-751-5912.
If you would like to sign up for my capitol report following this link: https://house.mo.gov/CapitolReport.aspx?district=145.
It is an honor to serve as your State Representative.