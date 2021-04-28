House members support bill to protect against federal overreach

We gave approval this week to legislation sponsored by Representative Rick Francis (District 145) meant to protect Missourians against potential overreach by the federal government. The bill would establish the Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight.

The committee, which would be made up of five state representatives and five state senators, would review any executive orders issued by the President of the United States. It would then make recommendations to the Attorney General and the Governor whether further examination is needed to determine the constitutionality of the executive orders, or whether the state should seek an exemption from the application of the orders.

Representative Francis said, “I don’t think any one person with one pen should have the authority to create the law for the land. I think it is incumbent upon every state to take a look at executive orders and to make sure it is in the best interests of our citizens.”

These bill also states that all state agencies and political subdivisions are prohibited from implementing an executive order that restricts a person's constitutional rights or that is determined by the Attorney General to be unconstitutional.

House Approves Plan to Enhance Cybersecurity