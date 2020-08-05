House passes amendment to secure medical supply chain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. House of Representatives passed Congressman Jason Smith’s (R-MO) amendment to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to begin the process of listing and securing critical medications the Federal Government should ensure are readily available for the American public in the event of another national health emergency.

Congressman Smith said, in light of what has transpired during the coronavirus outbreak, protecting and expanding our nation’s domestic drug supply is critical. He says this amendment is a blueprint for protecting the health of the American people, and incentivizing drug companies to manufacture their products in the United States.

“If the Coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we can no longer rely on adversarial nations for the life-sustaining medications Americans need,” said Congressman Smith. “Hostile authoritarian regimes—like the Chinese Communist Party—should never have the ability to decide which drugs the American people have access to. We cannot allow China to hold American lives in its hands.”