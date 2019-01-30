The first bill passed by the Missouri House of Representatives for the 2019 session is meant to honor one of the state’s most dedicated public servants. House members gave overwhelming support this week to a bill that would name a section of road in St. Louis County as the Cloria Brown Memorial Highway. Brown, who worked tirelessly as a state representative to help some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens, passed away in March of 2018 during her third term in office.
As members discussed the bill on the House floor, they talked about the positive impact Brown had on her district and the state. The sponsor of the bill told her colleagues, “During her time in the Missouri House, Representative Brown worked tirelessly to help women, children, and the most vulnerable. She was a champion of veterans and worked on many levels on human trafficking issues.
Lawmakers Help Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking
Legislators and citizens gathered in the state Capitol this week for an event to help raise awareness of the growing problem of human trafficking.
The legislature has passed several measures in recent years to raise awareness and combat traffickers. In 2015, the General Assembly created a Human Trafficking Task Force to raise awareness of the problem in Missouri and provide organizations and agencies that enforce human trafficking laws and assist victims with a central place to share information.
In 2016, the legislature expanded the crime of sexual trafficking of a child to include the advertisement of a child participating in a commercial sexual act. This law struck a serious blow against traffickers and protected hundreds if not thousands of innocent lives. The bill also allowed human trafficking victims to participate in the Address Confidentiality Program administered by the Secretary of State.
In 2018, the General Assembly approved the Department of Public Safety to develop human trafficking hotline posters to provide victims information on how to reach the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline. This hotline has had much success in rescuing victims of the modern day form of slavery. Promoting the phone number and how to text the hotline in common areas where human trafficking occurs - such as hotels or motels that have been cited for prostitution or train and bus stations, as well as, truck stops - is one step toward helping the victims of sex trafficking get help. The bill was championed by former state Representative Cloria Brown.
We are finally hearing some bills in our committees and debates on the floor are just around the corner. Looking forward to it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.