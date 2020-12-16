House passes Smith bill to improve Medicare access

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Congressman Jason Smith’s legislation, H.R. 5534, the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Act.

This legislation ensures thousands of kidney transplant recipients continue to have access to the drugs they need to remain healthy and saves the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.

Specifically, this legislation would extend Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive drugs for kidney transplant recipients who have no other coverage. These medications are essential to ensuring kidney transplant recipients do not go through organ rejection and a return to dialysis treatment, which is painful, time-consuming, and far more expensive for the Medicare program.

“We should not allow such unnecessary waste and suffering to occur," Smith said. "Ensuring transplants are successful is more cost-effective and extending Medicare coverage of these drugs ensures transplant patients do not lose their transplanted kidney. These Americans should not have to worry about how they will afford the cost of the medications that allow them to remain healthy and live a completely normal life.”