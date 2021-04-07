House sends spending plan to senate

We gave our approval to the appropriations bills that make up the Fiscal Year 2022 State Operating Budget of $32 billion. We once again prioritized funding for K-12 education. The budget makes a record investment in K-12 education as it once again fully funds the School Foundation Formula.

We voted against expansion of Medicaid “for able bodied adults, many who choose not to work.” By rejecting expansion, the House “can now prioritize other programs for funding increases that will make a tremendous impact across the state.”

Recently filed legislation makes use of the funds saved by rejecting the expansion of Medicaid. We will use these funds to support seniors in nursing homes and to provide care for the developmentally disabled. It will also expand mental health programs, add public defenders to the criminal justice system, and boost K-12 school transportation funding. In short, this bill will support the most vulnerable Missourians. The House is expected to take up the bill for consideration in the weeks ahead.

Highlights of the FY 2022 budget include: