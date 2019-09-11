Hovis receives Patriot Award

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) recognized Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis with a Patriot Award for being supportive of his employees who participate in the National Guard and Reserve.
Hovis was nominated by Jacob Musgrove in May.
"Chief Eric Hovis has always supported me in my military career," Musgrove said. "If I ever need to do military requirements, Chief Hovis has always understood and always worked around it.
Musgrove said if he ever had to miss work for drill, Hovis would always let him make up those missed hours so he would have a full paycheck.
"Chief Hovis has always been there for me and my family," Musgrove said. "I'm currently being deployed and I know if my family needs anything while I'm gone, I know Chief Hovis would be there for them."
Musgrove said Hovis is one of the most understanding bosses he has ever had and enjoys working for him.
According to ESGR's website the Patriot Award reflects the efforts made by the individual supervisor to support citizen warriors. This could be many things including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
"To me it is a no brainer," Hovis said. "Any member of my team who wants to go serve our county, I will 100 percent have their back."
Hovis said the skills gained from being in any branch of the military are an asset to his department. He said Musgrove, who is a mechanic in the Navy, is a hard worker and the patrol cars have never been taken care of as well as they are when he oversees them.
"I'm proud to be an American and I'm proud of the men and women who choose to serve," Hovis said. "It is important to me and to my whole department to help support our team members who continue to serve and give them an opportunity to remain a part of the community even when they are gone."
Hovis said Musgrove is an important part of the Fredericktown Police Department and his position will be waiting for him when he returns home.
"I work for the department of corrections and we love military people," ESGR Volunteer Dave Moss said. "They've got the training. They know what it takes to be a good employee. They know you have to show up on time. They know how to do a good job."
Moss said ESGR is there to be a liaison between employer and employee to help employers feel comfortable when their employees head out to drill or for deployment.
Patriot Awards are given to individuals not to an entire staff or organization but multiple people can be nominated from the same place.
ESGR was established in 1972 and states it was created to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflict arising from an employee's military commitment.
According to the ESGR website, the program is supported by more than 3,750 volunteers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and has been serving the country for more than 45 years.
Hovis was presented his award by ESGR volunteer Dave Moss.
To nominate a supervisor or to find out more about ESGR visit www.esgr.mil
