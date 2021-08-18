How bees do what bees do

Harper said, getting started with the most important equipment such as a beehive equipped with hive stand, bottom board, hive bodies, supers, frames and hive cover, protective equipment, smoker, feeder and hive tool, would cost close to $300 or so but if you would like to add a second hive, which he suggested it would be closer to $400. Although these are estimates as prices have increased over the past year.

"When we say bee hive we are typically referring to what is called the langstroth hive," Harper said. "It was invented or designed in the 1850s and is what the majority of beekeepers use. It consists of a hive stand which gets the hive up off the ground. It has a bottom board, which is the floor of the hive. It has hive bodies, which are the big deep box. Then it will have supers which are shallower and sit on top of the hive bodies. Then we have the hive cover or lid. Lastly, inside each of those hive bodies and supers we are going to have frames."

Harper said to think of the hive bodies as the house for the bees and the frames are the individual rooms. He said the bodies are where the honeybees live, lay their eggs and store honey needed for winter while the supers are where the excess honey is stored.

"That is the honey that we get to collect or harvest each year," Harper said. "We don't take honey from the hive bodies, that is the bees' home."