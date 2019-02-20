When someone asks you “How are you?”, what is your response?
I think most of us have a tendency to say, “Oh, I’m just fine,” or “I’m doing ok.”
I can’t help but wonder if that is really the truth. Are we just being polite? Does the person asking really want to know how we are, or are they just making conversation?
Then comes the question: Do we want to share how we really feel, or do we just try to get through the encounter and go on with our lives? Everyone is busy, there’s no doubt about it. Most people feel like they don’t really have time to listen to someone else’s problems or concerns. On top of that, they all have their own issues with which to deal, so why be burdened down with someone else’s problems.
Then the question comes, with whom can you share what is really on your heart? Who will listen and be there to help you through your time of need? Where do you go to receive a word of encouragement or understanding? When unexpected circumstances arise or tragedy strikes, and it always does at some point, where do you go for help?
If someone has not been through what you are going through, there is no way they can truly understand. Yet God has given all of us feelings of compassion and we do our best to understand and share that with those in need. A moment of our time to show the love of God to others might be just what that person needs. A smiling face and a word of encouragement. A short written note, a phone call to allow them to unwind, a quick prayer on their behalf. We never know how just a small thing might make the life of someone else lighter or easier.
How does it make you feel to know that someone else cares? We are not here on this earth to travel life all alone. We have been created in God’s image, who loves, cares, and gave His all for each and every one of us. How much better would each of us be if we just reached out, touched someone else, and gave them a better day because of our actions. I know for a fact that your life would be enriched and blessed and possibly changed because of your deeds.
That’s the way it works. As you are a blessing in your giving of yourself and God’s love, you in turn will be blessed beyond measure. Your life will become richer and fuller and peace and contentment will abound. Have a blessed day and week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.