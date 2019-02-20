Try 1 month for 99¢

When someone asks you “How are you?”, what is your response?

I think most of us have a tendency to say, “Oh, I’m just fine,” or “I’m doing ok.”

I can’t help but wonder if that is really the truth. Are we just being polite? Does the person asking really want to know how we are, or are they just making conversation?

Then comes the question: Do we want to share how we really feel, or do we just try to get through the encounter and go on with our lives? Everyone is busy, there’s no doubt about it. Most people feel like they don’t really have time to listen to someone else’s problems or concerns. On top of that, they all have their own issues with which to deal, so why be burdened down with someone else’s problems.

Then the question comes, with whom can you share what is really on your heart? Who will listen and be there to help you through your time of need? Where do you go to receive a word of encouragement or understanding? When unexpected circumstances arise or tragedy strikes, and it always does at some point, where do you go for help?

If someone has not been through what you are going through, there is no way they can truly understand. Yet God has given all of us feelings of compassion and we do our best to understand and share that with those in need. A moment of our time to show the love of God to others might be just what that person needs. A smiling face and a word of encouragement. A short written note, a phone call to allow them to unwind, a quick prayer on their behalf. We never know how just a small thing might make the life of someone else lighter or easier.

How does it make you feel to know that someone else cares? We are not here on this earth to travel life all alone. We have been created in God’s image, who loves, cares, and gave His all for each and every one of us. How much better would each of us be if we just reached out, touched someone else, and gave them a better day because of our actions. I know for a fact that your life would be enriched and blessed and possibly changed because of your deeds.

That’s the way it works. As you are a blessing in your giving of yourself and God’s love, you in turn will be blessed beyond measure. Your life will become richer and fuller and peace and contentment will abound. Have a blessed day and week.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

