Jake Williams and Emma Lewis were chosen as the 2020 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, representing Student Council, Feb. 1. Curtis Lewis and Hailey Dockins-Vogt representing Beta and Trevan West and Abbie Sullens representing FFA were first and second runners up.
This year's theme was “Starry Night,” and during the ceremony candidates from several student groups had to speak about the purpose of their organizations and share with the judges something that did not go their way but ended up going very well. The couples split the speaking tasks while one gave the purpose the other shared their experience.
Emma Lewis and Jake Williams represented Student Council. Williams said the purpose of Student Council is for students to develop leadership skills by organizing activities and being the voice of the student body.
Lewis chose to share her experience of being removed from her parents.
"I chose this topic to show that no matter how hard something may seem or how unbearable it is to go through, it may be the biggest blessing that you go through," Lewis said. "Being removed from my parents was very hard. I didn't think I was going to be able to get through it, but with multiple people in my family to stand by my side I went very far."
Lewis said living with her grandmother gave her the chance to have a great role model to push her and help her to succeed.
Hailey Dockins-Vogt and Curtis Lewis represented Beta. Lewis said the mission of Beta is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among the high school students.
Dockins-Vogt shared her story of falling behind in school but working hard to get back on track.
"When I was enrolled in kindergarten I was born after the cutoff date so I was put back one year," Dockins-Vogt said. "Then I moved a lot my second grade year around five times because of my step dad, he was in the military."
Dockins-Vogt said as a sophomore she received a scholarship opportunity that would end when she turned 21.
"By the time I graduate in 2021 I'd just turned 20 and get just six months out of my scholarship," Dockins-Vogt said. "So I decided over the summer that I was going to work my butt off and get all of my school done."
Dockins-Vogt said she completed a year's worth of schooling in three months and is now a senior, graduating in a few months.
Abbie Sullens and Trevan West represented FFA (Future Farmers of America.)
West said the purpose of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by promoting leadership, personal growth, career success and the education of agriculture.
Sullens chose to share her experience with public speaking contests as her topic.
"Once I got to high school, I completely realized just how horrible at public speaking I was," Sullen said. "I spoke way to fast, which caused me to be under the time limit a majority of the time. I was horrible at memorizing my speeches and most of the time someone beat me."
Sullen said she researched how to become a better public speaker and began recording and videotaping her speeches to improve her skills.
"With this research done, I quickly realized I could succeed in life because I had won, one contest of the many I have done," Sullen said. "It was a great achievement for me because I actually participated and won something that I didn't think I could do."
Other participants included Breanna Pullen and Aaron Cooper representing JROTC, Isabella Morgan and Hunter Bellew representing Art Club and FBLA, and Anja Francis and Jeffrey Couch representing FCCLA.
According to FCCLA Adviser Cindy Mungle the couples were judged based on an interview earlier in the week, their public speaking skills, personality, poise, manners, character, service and their organizational involvement.
"The interview is a very important way to learn how to present themselves to people, skills they can use for job or college interviews in the future," Mungle said. "Public speaking is another important skill needed for leadership roles in school as well as careers."
The judges were Andrea Heuring and Mallory Heuring of Benton, Mo., as well as Regina Rainey and Sarah Anderson of Glen Allen, Mo.
