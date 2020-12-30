How you can help KC’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum honor its great American legacy

On a mild Chicago afternoon on Oct. 20, 1924, the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team took the field against the Hilldale Daisies in the final game of the first Negro World Series. Tied at four games apiece, both sides pitched shutouts for seven innings, until Kansas City exploded for five runs in the eighth. One newspaper called the game “one of the best ever played in Chicago by any two teams.” Prize money for the winners amounted to just under $308 per person.

The series boasted five players who are now in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The Monarchs’ Jose Mendez both pitched and managed the team. Center fielder Bullet Rogan had a batting average of .396, as well as an 18-6 record as a pitcher that year. Thanks to a long-overdue decision by Major League Baseball last week, these stats are now part of the Major League record.

Those players and their teammates — including greats of the sport such as Dobie Moore, Heavy Johnson and Hurley McNair — are among hundreds whose stories are told in the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. This year, the museum has been commemorating the 100th anniversary of the union of eight Midwestern team owners to form the Negro National League.