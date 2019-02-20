Lines are being memorized, costumes have been fitted and the cast of the Fredericktown High School Play is ready for its performance of "Baby Talk a Comedy in One Act" by Billy St. John at 7 p.m., Feb. 22 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium.
The performance is a comedy about graduating seniors going back in time to when they were in preschool. The eleven-character cast follows the two main characters, Prissy and Jock, as they start their relationship that lasts throughout their school years.
Director Lisa Lewis said the cast is full of talent and despite the snow days, they are all excited to perform.
"We have had good rehearsals even though there have been few," Lewis said. "The actors are excited to perform for the public, but with the snow days, we are all a little nervous."
Lewis said she is used to directing middle school students and the most noticeable difference is how many things high school students are involved in.
"The students are much more involved in other activities and it is hard to have rehearsals," Lewis said.
Lewis said she began directing at the school as a way to make musical performance an experience for the middle school kids. She has now furthered her reach into the high school experience.
The one act play will run about 45 minutes but is sure to fill the room with laughs. Admission of $3 for adults and $2 for students will be collected at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.