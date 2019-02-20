Try 1 month for 99¢

Lines are being memorized, costumes have been fitted and the cast of the Fredericktown High School Play is ready for its performance of "Baby Talk a Comedy in One Act" by Billy St. John at 7 p.m., Feb. 22 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium. 

The performance is a comedy about graduating seniors going back in time to when they were in preschool. The eleven-character cast follows the two main characters, Prissy and Jock, as they start their relationship that lasts throughout their school years.

Director Lisa Lewis said the cast is full of talent and despite the snow days, they are all excited to perform.

"We have had good rehearsals even though there have been few," Lewis said. "The actors are excited to perform for the public, but with the snow days, we are all a little nervous."

Lewis said she is used to directing middle school students and the most noticeable difference is how many things high school students are involved in.

"The students are much more involved in other activities and it is hard to have rehearsals," Lewis said. 

Lewis said she began directing at the school as a way to make musical performance an experience for the middle school kids. She has now furthered her reach into the high school experience.

The one act play will run about 45 minutes but is sure to fill the room with laughs. Admission of $3 for adults and $2 for students will be collected at the door.

