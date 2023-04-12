MOVE Madison County, a local organization dedicated to promoting health and wellness, recently hosted the Eggsplore Madison County event as a way to encourage kids and families to get out and enjoy the area's parks during spring break.

The event, which kicked off April 1, saw the hiding of six golden eggs in parks around the county. Families were invited to visit Millstream Gardens, Silvermines, Marquand Historic Park, City Lake, Azalea Park, and Amidon, in search of the eggs, with the chance to win prizes sponsored by local businesses.

The Fredericktown school district also joined in on the fun offering prizes to students, K-5, who participated over the break.

"We're thrilled with how many families came out to participate in Eggsplore Madison County," MOVE Madison County volunteer Beth Simmons said. "We wanted to encourage families to get outside and explore our local parks, and it's been amazing to see the response we've gotten. Kids and adults alike have been having a great time searching for the golden eggs, and we've had a lot of positive feedback."

The event was not only a fun way to get kids and families active and engaged, but also served as a way to involve local businesses in the efforts.

"It was great to see local businesses stepping up to support our event," Simmons said. "We're all in this together, and events like this are a great way to bring the community together and support each other."

It did not take long for the hunters to get out and explore. The first of the six eggs was located at Millstream Gardens the afternoon of April 1 and by April 3 the last egg was located in Amidon.

The six winners all claimed their prizes last week at Madison Medical Center. Prizes were sponsored by Barefoot Village, New Era Bank, SMTS, First State Community Bank, Madison County Service Coordination and Madison Medical Center.

MOVE Madison County is already planning for next year's event, and hopes to continue to encourage healthy, active lifestyles among the community's children and families.

"Thank you to everyone who came out and made this event a success," Simmons said. "We hope to see you all again next year."