Believe it or not it is that time of year again.
The cold clutch of winter is about over and the turkeys will soon be gobbling. But, before you go afield or take that young or inexperienced hunter afield you may want to consider attending a Hunter Education Course. Many courses are offered throughout the spring and you can find available courses by going online to www.mdc.mo.gov or by calling your local Missouri Department of Conservation office or local Conservation Agent.
For those that have never attended a course you might be wondering, what does the Missouri Hunter Education Course cover? Well it covers a variety of topics but first and foremost in Hunter Education is firearm safety. Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70 percent since it became mandatory in 1987. For this reason, we recommend all hunters become hunter-education certified. Our Hunter Education Program provides a foundation in hunting safety and ethics. It instills responsibility, improves skills and knowledge, and encourages interaction between beginner and veteran hunters.
You have free articles remaining.
For anyone interested in taking the Hunter Education Skills course it will be offered March 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Black River Electric Cooperative in Fredericktown.
Students must be registered for the skills portion and present their completed student manuals or online certificates to attend. To obtain a student manual please stop by any Missouri Department of Conservation Office or call 573-290-5730. For more information or to preregister please go online at http://mdc.mo.gov . Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Madison County Conservation Agent Alan Lamb 573-934-0824.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.