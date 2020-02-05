{{featured_button_text}}
Believe it or not it is that time of year again.

The cold clutch of winter is about over and the turkeys will soon be gobbling. But, before you go afield or take that young or inexperienced hunter afield you may want to consider attending a Hunter Education Course. Many courses are offered throughout the spring and you can find available courses by going online to www.mdc.mo.gov or by calling your local Missouri Department of Conservation office or local Conservation Agent.

For those that have never attended a course you might be wondering, what does the Missouri Hunter Education Course cover? Well it covers a variety of topics but first and foremost in Hunter Education is firearm safety. Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70 percent since it became mandatory in 1987. For this reason, we recommend all hunters become hunter-education certified. Our Hunter Education Program provides a foundation in hunting safety and ethics. It instills responsibility, improves skills and knowledge, and encourages interaction between beginner and veteran hunters.

For anyone interested in taking the Hunter Education Skills course it will be offered March 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Black River Electric Cooperative in Fredericktown.

Students must be registered for the skills portion and present their completed student manuals or online certificates to attend. To obtain a student manual please stop by any Missouri Department of Conservation Office or call 573-290-5730. For more information or to preregister please go online at http://mdc.mo.gov . Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Madison County Conservation Agent Alan Lamb 573-934-0824.

