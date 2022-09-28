 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hunter Education Skills Class

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session on Oct. 17, at the Madison County Ambulance District from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To gain admission to the skills session, students must present a completed Hunter Education manual with all the review questions completed or provide a certificate of completion from the online course or classroom session. No admission will be granted without proof of completion.

To obtain a student manual, please stop by any Missouri Department of Conservation Office or call 573-290-5730

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Madison County Conservation Agent Alan Lamb at 573-934-0824

Other upcoming Hunter Education Courses include, Oct. 8 in Marble Hill, Oct. 19 in Ste. Genevieve, and Oct. 22 in Farmington. 

