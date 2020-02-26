Hunter education skills session March 26

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., March 26, at the Mineral Area College (Rice Hall A). Before attending students must complete one of the following:

ONLINE COURSE: Learn the information online through a computer or mobile device. The online course includes audio, video, images, graphs, and interactive animation to enhance the learning experience. Simply log on to mdc.mo.gov and search Hunter Education.

SELF-STUDY MANUAL: Students can learn at their own pace by getting a student manual, complete with colorful pictures and graphs, from the MDC Cape Office in Cape Girardeau at 573-290-5730, online at mdc.mo.gov, or by calling the USDA Office in Farmington 573-756-6488.

CLASSROOM SESSION: Register and attend a four-hour classroom session with a Hunter Education instructor. The class includes lecture, discussion and videos.

To gain admission to the skills session, students must present a completed Hunter Education manual with all the review questions completed or provide a certificate of completion from the online course or classroom session. No admission will be granted without proof of completion.