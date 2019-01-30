The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session March 28, at the Black River Electric in Fredericktown from 5:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.
Before attending students must complete one of the following:
ONLINE COURSE: Learn the information online through a computer or mobile device. The online course includes audio, video, images, graphs, and interactive animation to enhance the learning experience. Simply log on to mdc.mo.gov and search Hunter Education.
SELF-STUDY MANUAL: Students can learn at their own pace by getting a student manual, complete with colorful pictures and graphs, from the MDC Cape Office in Cape Girardeau at 573-290-5730, online at mdc.mo.gov, or by calling the MDC Fredericktown Forestry Office at 573-783-8695.
CLASSROOM SESSION: Register and attend a four-hour classroom session with a Hunter Education instructor. The class includes lecture, discussion and videos.
To gain admission to the skills session, students must present a completed Hunter Education manual with all the review questions completed or provide a certificate of completion from the online course or classroom session. No admission will be granted without proof of completion.
Youths less than 16 years of age do not need Hunter Education as long as they are hunting with a qualified adult parent or mentor. MDC’s Apprentice Hunter Authorization lets people 16 years of age and older try hunting before taking Hunter Education as long as they hunt with a qualified adult mentor.
MDC requires that hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, and who are 16 or older, successfully complete an approved Hunter Education course to buy firearms hunting permits and participate in managed hunts. Certain exemptions apply. Hunters who have completed an approved Hunter-Education course in another state, and have proof of completion, are not required to take Missouri’s Hunter Education course.
NEW ONLINE COURSE: Those who are 16 and older may now obtain Hunter Education with the all online course. This new course allows users to take Hunter Education at their own pace and eliminates the need for attending the skills session. There is a processing fee associated with this course.
Register online at http://my.register-ed.com/ or contact Conservation Agent Clayton Lewis at 573-934-0824.
