The Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session April 8 at the Mineral Area College (Rice Hall A) between 5:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m. Before attending students must complete one of the following:

ONLINE COURSE: Learn the information online through a computer or mobile device. The online course includes audio, video, images, graphs, and interactive animation to enhance the learning experience. Simply log on to mdc.mo.gov and search Hunter Education.

SELF-STUDY MANUAL: Students can learn at their own pace by getting a student manual, complete with colorful pictures and graphs, from the MDC Cape Office in Cape Girardeau at 573-290-5730, online at mdc.mo.gov, or by calling the USDA Office in Farmington 573-756-6488.

CLASSROOM SESSION: Register and attend a four-hour classroom session with a Hunter Education instructor. The class includes lecture, discussion and videos.

To gain admission to the skills session, students must present a completed Hunter Education manual with all the review questions completed or provide a certificate of completion from the online course or classroom session. No admission will be granted without proof of completion.