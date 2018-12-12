I got started on this subject by thinking about all the concise phrases that peppered conversations when I was growing up, which we seldom hear now. I know the meaning of many of these conversational jewels, and for some I don't have a clue.
"I'll swan," was commonly said, and I take it to mean perplexed, but what does a swan have to do with perplexity?
How about "a coon's age?" Like, "I haven't seen her for a coon's age." Are raccoons known for their longevity?
To be "frosted" is to be shocked.
"Sam Hill," like "What in the Sam Hill are you doing here?" Sam Hildebrand was well known in this part of the country: a Confederate soldier who took it upon himself to get revenge on the Union soldiers that he hated because of wrongs done to his family. He killed a lot of them, and kept them in terror; a sniper and sharpshooter. He was always on the move and no one ever knew where he would show up next. I thought he just belonged to local lore, but in my adult life, I have heard "Sam Hill" used on T.V. twice, to illustrate a conversation. I would say it means: Surprise!
"Put on the dog" is to show off yourself.
"Well blow me over." I am shocked.
"Sheepish." You look guilty.
"Birds of a feather flock together." Judged by the company you keep.
Enough for today, but I've got plenty more for another day. We will talk turkey, but not the kind you cook for Christmas.
