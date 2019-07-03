As the summer reaches peak temperatures in July, Americans look for a way to cool off. What better way to beat the heat than enjoying the nation’s favorite frozen treat with friends and family and celebrating National Ice Cream Month.
The origin of ice cream dates back to the second century B.C., with Romans enjoying harvested ice and snow flavored with honey. Fast forward to 1744, when ice cream officially made its appearance in the United States. Ice cream began as an occasional special treat enjoyed mainly by the wealthy until 1943, when Nancy Johnson patented the hand-crank ice cream maker. Eight years later, Jacob Fussell built the first ice cream factory, and Americans have been savoring the frozen dessert ever since, causing President Ronald Reagan to declare July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984.
Since its debut, ice cream consumption has continued to grow. “Ten percent of the nation’s milk supply goes to making ice cream,” states Erin McGraw, nutrition educator and registered dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council. The classic treat has different generations calling for their favorite flavors.
Millennials are more likely to request cookies ‘n cream and cookie dough flavors, while Generation X and Baby Boomers enjoy the ever popular and classic chocolate ice cream. As food trends emerge, ice cream continues to evolve, and new flavors follow suit with appearances in local ice cream shoppes as well as the frozen food aisle. From chocolate chili to candied bacon, there is no limit to ice cream’s versatility as a dessert.
The ice cream case has also expanded to meet dietary concerns and needs. Low carbohydrate, fat free, low calorie, gluten free, and lactose free options are available at many grocery stores.
“No matter the type you choose,” McGraw notes, “dairy desserts offer a dose of the nutrients found in milk, plus great taste.”
Self-proclaimed ice cream lovers may find it easy to finish an entire carton in one sitting.
While ice cream contains calcium, high-quality protein, and other essential vitamins and minerals, McGraw says, “these nutrients are less concentrated in ice cream than in milk, yogurt, and cheese. However when enjoyed in moderation, ice cream can be part of a healthy eating plan.”
So no matter the type of ice cream you choose, you can relax and chill out this summer, knowing that scoop of your favorite flavor offers delicious taste and a dose of nutrition.
For more information on the health benefits of dairy or facts about ice cream visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Erin McGraw with St. Louis District Dairy Council: at 314-835-9668, or e-mail emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org. If you have a question about dairy foods or dairy farming, email us at cowversations@stldairycouncil.org. And for more delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook or Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
Recipes:
Butterscotch and Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Bar
This ice cream sandwich is fun and easy to make with kids of all ages and a great summertime treat to cool you down!
Ingredients:
• 18 pieces of graham crackers
• 1 pint vanilla ice cream
• ¼ cup caramel sauce or chocolate sauce
• ½ cup nuts
• ¼ cup butterscotch chips
• ¼ cup chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Line a square pan with parchment paper. Arrange a single layer of graham crackers at the bottom of the pan.
2. Scoop vanilla ice cream on top of the graham crackers and spread evenly into a half-inch thick.
3. Drizzle with caramel or chocolate sauce and spread to cover the surface. Sprinkle some nuts.
4. Cover with another layer of graham crackers
5. Scoop vanilla ice cream on top of the graham crackers and spread evenly into a half-inch thick.
6. Sprinkle ice cream with butterscotch and chocolate chips.
7. Top with a final layer of graham crackers
8. Cover the pan and place in the freezer for 3 to 6 hours or until completely frozen.
9. Once frozen, remove the ice cream sandwiches from the pan and cut into squares or rectangles to serve.
Nutrition Facts:
Calories: 355 ∙ Total fat: 18g ∙ Protein: 5 g ∙ Calcium: 8% daily value
Blender Raspberry Ice Cream
This ice cream takes minutes to make and uses Greek yogurt. It’s a creamy and delicious year round treat!
Ingredients:
• 2 large frozen bananas
• 2 cups frozen raspberries
• ¼ cup milk
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• 2 Tbsp honey
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
1. In a blender, add raspberries, bananas, and milk.
2. Blend for about 3 to 5 minutes or until smooth
3. Add in Greek yogurt, honey, and vanilla. Blend.
4. Pour into a container and freeze for 3 to 5 hours before serving.
Nutrition Facts:
Calories: 305 ∙ Fat: 2 grams ∙ Protein: 5 grams ∙ Calcium: 32% daily values
