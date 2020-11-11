Crayons, pencils, paper and folders, these are all supplies needed by students throughout the school year. Fredericktown Intermediate School Fifth Grader Ellie Hellrich, 11, had all her supplies but also wanted to make sure her classmates had everything they needed.
"I wanted to gather things for students who may not have the things they need," Ellie said. "I think all kids should have everything they need."
Fredericktown R-I School Based Social Worker Jane Kopitsky said when Ellie asked her what items she should donate, she had several suggestions.
"I suggested items that we need but seldom receive," Kopitsky said. "Things such as belts, shoe laces, tennis shoes, elastic-waist pants and plain t-shirts. We have several student needs that we service during the year and donations make them possible."
In order to raise the funds needed to buy these supplies Ellie came up with the idea to make bracelets and key chains to sell around the campground. She enlisted a few friends from around the campsite to help and they were off making bracelets all weekend.
"I came up with the idea because I had the bracelet making stuff in our camper," Ellie said. "I thought I could make some and sell them. I made a sign telling what I was selling the bracelets for and lots of people wanted them."
Ellie said her family camps a lot, so she set up a table in front of their camper to sell the bracelets and key chains.
"The girls sold bracelets all weekend and did better than we could have thought," Ellie's mom Amy Hellrich said. "Ellie had the bracelet making kit already. She actually ran out of supplies and was having to improvise on some of the last ones she made."
Amy said, when Ellie decided that she was going to do this and what she was going to do with the money everyone was all for it. She said a lot of campers were willing to buy the bracelets when they heard what she was going to do with the money.
"It made me feel good about what I was doing to raise money to buy some things some kids don't have," Ellie said.
"Ellie has such a huge heart and thinks of others," Amy said. "We are pretty proud of her for always trying to think of ways to help others."
The impromptu fundraiser ended up making close to $100 and Ellie says she is already planning to do it again next summer.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
