Crayons, pencils, paper and folders, these are all supplies needed by students throughout the school year. Fredericktown Intermediate School Fifth Grader Ellie Hellrich, 11, had all her supplies but also wanted to make sure her classmates had everything they needed.

"I wanted to gather things for students who may not have the things they need," Ellie said. "I think all kids should have everything they need."

Fredericktown R-I School Based Social Worker Jane Kopitsky said when Ellie asked her what items she should donate, she had several suggestions.

"I suggested items that we need but seldom receive," Kopitsky said. "Things such as belts, shoe laces, tennis shoes, elastic-waist pants and plain t-shirts. We have several student needs that we service during the year and donations make them possible."

In order to raise the funds needed to buy these supplies Ellie came up with the idea to make bracelets and key chains to sell around the campground. She enlisted a few friends from around the campsite to help and they were off making bracelets all weekend.

"I came up with the idea because I had the bracelet making stuff in our camper," Ellie said. "I thought I could make some and sell them. I made a sign telling what I was selling the bracelets for and lots of people wanted them."