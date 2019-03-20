When my husband and I were married some 62 years ago, we owned very little.
I had a cedar chest (better known back then as a "hope chest"), and he owned his car. Of course we had our own clothing and some personal items, but that was about it.
The first time I had his parents and younger sister and brother over to eat, we had to borrow chairs so everyone would have something on which to sit. Our rented apartment had furniture, but the very essentials was about it.
We were both in college at the time and Darrol was also working night shifts. Between college, studies, and working, we had little time to dwell on the possessions we did not have. Our focus was on making it through each new day.
As the years passed, we were able to purchase household items that we wanted, but they came slowly and with much saving in between each purchase. Yet when we bought them, they were special to each of us and we appreciated what it had taken in order for us to be able to have them. Besides that, they lasted for years.
I realize that times change. There are constant advances in technology, communications, transportation, science, medicine, and every other field in life. Yet sometimes I wonder if we have not become a society of "instant gratification?"
I saw and heard a commercial not long ago that says: ”I want it all, and I want it NOW”! It is put out by Grubhub, a service that will deliver any and all types of food that your heart desires. All you need to do is punch it in, pay for it, and behold, it is brought to you. No need to buy the items and prepare your dishes, just click, pay, and it is yours. I can’t help but wonder if the cost of the items ever enter the minds of those buying, or do they just not even consider that part of the equation.
When we work and save for the items we desire, personally I believe we appreciate them more. On top of that, we might realize along the way that we didn’t really need that item to begin with and decide on something else instead. As we grow and mature, I would hope that we learn to become more patient, more focused, and more realistic about life and what is most important. Life shouldn’t be about our immediate choices and satisfaction. Our lives should be filled with giving, doing, blessing, and helping others as our Heavenly Father does for each of us. That will give us true peace and joy and fulfillment.
